CM Revanth Reddy Puts Telangana on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains, Orders Vigilance and Relief Measures

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all district collectors and departmental officials to remain vigilant due to the heavy rains affecting Hyderabad and the Telangana State.

The Chief Minister held separate discussions with senior officials at the Secretariat on Monday. He emphasised the importance of cooperation among all departments to prevent any inconvenience to residents in the regions experiencing significant rainfall and instructed that appropriate relief efforts be implemented in low-lying areas.

The Chief Minister further asked the officials to notify residents in flood-prone regions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and throughout the Telangana State.

Given the forecast of rain over the next two to three days, Revanth Reddy instructed the collectors to periodically assess the situation in conjunction with all relevant departments within the districts.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to implement all necessary precautions to prevent damage to property and loss of life. He emphasized the need for officials to be present in the districts to address any issues that may arise from rainfall and flooding, and to offer any required support.

Revanth Reddy suggested maintaining communication with senior officials and district collectors to regularly assess the situation. He also mandated that disaster relief teams be on standby and ready to respond without delay.