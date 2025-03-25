CM Rekha Gupta Presents Delhi’s Historic Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the first Budget of the newly elected BJP government on Tuesday, unveiling a historic Rs 1 lakh crore financial plan for the national capital.

Marking the largest-ever budget in Delhi’s history, the 2025-26 Budget aims to usher in a new era of development, infrastructure revamp, and economic growth.

A Historic Moment for Delhi’s Governance

While presenting the Budget in the Delhi Assembly, CM Rekha Gupta emphasized its significance, calling it a turning point for Delhi’s progress.

“This is not just a financial statement but a blueprint for Delhi’s transformation. The people of Delhi have given us a historic mandate, and this Budget will set the foundation for ‘Viksit Delhi’—a city that harmonizes its glorious past with a progressive future,” she stated.

The Chief Minister described the Budget as being rooted in the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, alongside the guiding principles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ resolution.

Delhi’s Developmental Challenges: Overcoming Past Shortcomings

CM Rekha Gupta took aim at the previous AAP-led government, criticizing its decade-long governance for pushing the capital backward in multiple sectors.

Infrastructure Neglect: Roads, drainage systems, and public transport suffered from years of poor maintenance and mismanagement .

Roads, drainage systems, and public transport suffered from . Economic Setbacks: Institutions like Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) reportedly ran into heavy losses due to inefficiency and corruption .

Institutions like reportedly ran into due to . Pollution Crisis: The city continued to struggle with severe air and water pollution, affecting public health and economic productivity.

“The previous government acted like a termite, weakening Delhi’s economy and governance. Our administration now faces the challenge of rebuilding and reviving Delhi’s lost potential,” said CM Gupta.

Key Highlights of the Rs 1 Lakh Crore Delhi Budget 2025-26

1. Revitalizing Infrastructure

Major investments allocated for road repairs, drainage system upgrades, and flyover construction .

. New strategies to reduce traffic congestion and introduce modern urban planning solutions .

and introduce . Expansion of Delhi Metro with increased connectivity to underdeveloped regions.

2. Strengthening Public Transport

Plans to revamp DTC and integrate electric buses to promote eco-friendly commuting .

to promote . Smart-ticketing systems and improved public transport safety measures.

3. Clean Delhi Mission: Combating Pollution

Multi-pronged approach to reduce air pollution , including clean energy policies and strict industrial emissions monitoring .

, including and . Comprehensive waste management solutions and beautification projects .

solutions and . Initiatives to increase green cover and establish eco-friendly urban spaces.

4. Water Supply and Sanitation Reforms

Major overhaul of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to improve water supply reliability and reduce leakages .

to improve . Sustainable water conservation projects and new sewage treatment plants.

5. Health & Education Upgrades

Increased spending on public healthcare infrastructure , new hospitals, and digital health services.

, new hospitals, and digital health services. Strengthening government schools, expanding vocational training programs, and promoting AI-driven education.

Political Significance: BJP’s Return After 27 Years

Before presenting the Budget, CM Rekha Gupta reflected on the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after nearly three decades.