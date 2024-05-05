CM Revanth announces adoption of Adilabad district

Nirmal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that he would adopt Adilabad district, promising to develop it in every sphere in the days to come.

Addressing the Jana Jatara Sabha at Nirmal here, the Chief Minister said that Adilabad was his favorite district, and he would take responsibility of developing the district in all fronts.

“The Congress government takes responsibility to reopen the CCI industry in Adilabad and to speed up all the development works in the district, the Chief Minister said.

“In the past, the MP ticket from Adilabad Lok Sabha was never offered to a woman candidate. For the first time, the Congress has given the party ticket to a tribal woman, Athram Suguna from Adilabad. The people should extend their support to the tribal woman and should send her to the Parliament,” Revanth Reddy said.

He stated that the money under the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be deposited into the accounts of farmers by May 9 and the Congress government in Telangana would waive off the farm loans worth upto Rs.2 lakhs by August 15.

“We have already implemented five of the six guarantees promised in the Assembly elections. The rest of promises will be delivered as early as possible,” Revanth Reddy said.