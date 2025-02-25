Hyderabad Emerging as a Global Life Sciences Hub: CM Revanth at BioAsia 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reaffirmed Hyderabad’s position as a global hub for life sciences while inaugurating ‘BioAsia 2025’ on Tuesday.

Inviting global biotech and pharmaceutical companies to explore investment opportunities, he emphasized that the state offers an ideal ecosystem for biosciences, biotechnology, and life sciences.

Hyderabad: The Ideal Destination for Life Sciences Innovation

During his address, CM Reddy highlighted the state’s commitment to strengthening Hyderabad’s status as a leader in life sciences. He pointed out that Hyderabad is rapidly evolving into a powerhouse of innovation, research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and skill development in the biotech and pharma sectors.

The Chief Minister also celebrated the inauguration of Amgen’s new technology and innovation centre in Hyderabad, a move he described as a testament to the state’s robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

“We have created the world’s best ecosystem for life sciences, biotech, and biosciences,” he said. “Telangana’s business-friendly industrial policy, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and skilled workforce make it an attractive destination for investment.”

Massive Investment and Expansion Plans in the Life Sciences Sector

Telangana’s proactive policies have resulted in Rs 40,000 crore ($4.8 billion) worth of investments in the life sciences sector in 2024 alone, spread across 150 new projects. The state government has ambitious plans to attract more multinational companies to Hyderabad’s booming biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

Live: Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy participates in The Inauguration of Bio Asia 2025 at HICC https://t.co/faR71Z6tuX — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 25, 2025

A key initiative in the state’s vision is the development of Pharma Villages between Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR). This move is expected to generate over 500,000 new jobs in the state. The government has also accelerated work on Green Pharma City, which is set to become a major hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“Major pharmaceutical companies have already signed MoUs with the Telangana government to establish manufacturing units in Green Pharma City. This is a critical step toward making Hyderabad a leading center for sustainable and high-tech pharmaceutical production,” CM Reddy stated.

Genome Valley: A Thriving Hub for Biotechnology and Pharma Companies

Genome Valley, Telangana’s flagship biotech cluster, continues to attract global investments in cell and gene therapy, biologics, and vaccine manufacturing. CM Reddy highlighted that Milten Biotech, a German company specializing in gene therapy, has launched operations in Genome Valley. Additionally, four more multinational companies have formally joined the biotech ecosystem at BioAsia 2025.

Hyderabad’s Growth as a Pharma, IT, and Digital Health Powerhouse

Hyderabad’s rise as a leading center for pharmaceuticals, IT, and digital healthcare is a result of strategic government investments and private sector participation. The city hosted India’s first AI Healthcare Summit, reflecting its growing influence in digital health technologies.

CM Reddy noted that Hyderabad is home to several world-renowned pharmaceutical and biotech companies, fostering a dynamic environment for research, innovation, and manufacturing.

Telangana: India’s Top Destination for Investments

Telangana continues to be India’s top-performing state in attracting domestic and international investments. The state government secured Rs 1.80 lakh crore ($21.6 billion) in investments during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, which is expected to create 50,000 new jobs across multiple sectors.

“Telangana has the lowest inflation rate and highest job creation rate in India. Our government is committed to transforming the state into a trillion-dollar economy within the next 10 years,” CM Reddy stated.

Hyderabad: A Leader in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

Apart from biotech and pharmaceuticals, Hyderabad is also emerging as India’s electric vehicle (EV) capital. CM Reddy revealed that the city recorded the highest EV sales in the country and plans are in place to further boost manufacturing in this sector.

New Industrial and Transport Infrastructure Plans

To support its expanding industrial base, the Telangana government has announced the development of a mega manufacturing hub between the ORR and RRR. This hub aims to become one of the largest manufacturing centers in the world and is strategically positioned to serve as a “China Plus One” alternative for global supply chains.

Since Telangana is a landlocked state, the government is also planning to establish a Mega Dry Port to facilitate exports and improve connectivity with seaports in Andhra Pradesh. This project will be supported by enhanced rail and road transport infrastructure.

BioAsia 2025: Cementing Hyderabad’s Status as the Life Sciences Capital

BioAsia 2025 has played a crucial role in showcasing Hyderabad’s leadership in life sciences. The event continues to attract global participation from pharmaceutical, healthcare, biotech, and research organizations.

“We are not only promoting innovation in biotech and healthcare but also investing in higher education and skill development. Telangana has produced a large pool of scientists, technologists, and engineers, strengthening our R&D ecosystem,” CM Reddy said.