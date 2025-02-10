Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Consoles Chilkur Temple Chief Priest Rangarajan Over Phone

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reached out to Chilkur Balaji Temple's Chief Priest Rangarajan over the phone on Monday, offering his condolences after the priest was attacked.

Mohammed Yousuf10 February 2025 - 21:10
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reached out to Chilkur Balaji Temple’s Chief Priest Rangarajan over the phone on Monday, offering his condolences after the priest was attacked.

During the call, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his support and assured the priest that such attacks on religious figures would not be tolerated. He also directed the police authorities to take strict and immediate action against the assailants involved in the attack on the prominent temple priest in Hyderabad.

Attack on Priest by Right-Wing Group

The attack on Rangarajan occurred on February 7, when a right-wing group, claiming to be followers of ‘Rama Rajyam,’ confronted the priest. The attackers reportedly demanded that Rangarajan recruit people for their private army and provide financial support. The incident took place at the priest’s quarters located behind the Chilkur Balaji Temple, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In response to the attack, Moinabad police have arrested Veera Raghava Reddy, the leader of the group, who allegedly claimed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

