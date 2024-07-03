CM Revanth in Delhi to finalize new TPCC chief, Cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, left for Delhi on Wednesday as the central leadership of the Congress is set to finalize a new state party President and candidates for Cabinet berths.

CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in the evening.

Kharge is likely to finalise the new President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

CM Revanth Reddy left for Delhi a day after Kharge had a meeting with TPCC Working President, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who is seen as the frontrunner for the TPCC chief’s post.

During the meeting between Kharge and Revanth Reddy, MP K Kesava Rao is also likely to formally join the Congress.

Kesava Rao had quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) along with his daughter and Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

This will be CM Revanth Reddy’s second visit to the national Capital in as many weeks.

Last week, he was in Delhi for three days to meet the party’s key leaders and also call on some Union ministers over state-specific issues.

CM Revanth Reddy’s term as TPCC President is coming to an end this month and he has already requested the party high command to appoint a new chief so that he can focus on governance.

The central leadership of the Congress also acknowledged the need to have a full-time TPCC President to strengthen the organisation in the state.

After leading Congress to victory in the November 2023 polls, Revanth Reddy was asked to continue on the post for Parliamentary elections.

Several contenders for the post of TPCC chief have been lobbying hard with the party’s central leadership.

Since a leader from the Reddy community is the Chief Minister, the central leadership may appoint someone from Backward Classes as the TPCC President.

Since BCs are about 50 per cent of the state’s population and they had been demanding adequate representation in the state Cabinet, the Congress leadership is most likely to name a BC leader as TPCC chief.

Though B Mahesh Kumar Goud is seen as a frontrunner for the post, the name of former MP, Madhu Yaskhi Goud is also doing the rounds.

AICC Secretary, SA Sampath Kumar, an SC leader is another strong contender, as is ST leader and former Union Minister and Mahabubabad MP, P Balram Naik.

The much-awaited Cabinet expansion is also likely to get the final nod from Congress leadership.

CM Revanth Reddy, in consultation with the central leaders, may pick up 4-5 candidates for Cabinet berths.

G. Vivek and his brother G. Vinod are among the strong contenders for the Cabinet berths.

CM Revanth Reddy may also induct Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, brother of roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Senior leader P. Sudershan Reddy may also find a place in the Cabinet.

CM Revanth Reddy and his 11 Cabinet colleagues had taken oath on December 7, 2023.

The state can have a maximum of 18 ministers including the Chief Minister.