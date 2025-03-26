CM Revanth Reddy: 400 Acres in Gachibowli Don’t Belong to HCU

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the 400 acres of land in Gachibowli do not belong to Hyderabad Central University (HCU), asserting that the university has no rightful claim over the property.

Responding to the ongoing dispute, the Chief Minister said that the land was allotted nearly 25 years ago to an individual named Billy Rao and his organisation. The allotment was later cancelled in 2006 by the then Congress government, which led to a prolonged legal battle.

Revanth Reddy criticized the previous BRS regime for failing to take action over the past decade. He noted that after Congress returned to power, the matter was taken to the Supreme Court, where the government won the case and reclaimed the land.

Also Read: Telangana: Betting Apps to Be Crushed? Revanth Reddy Hints at Cross-Border Probe

He alleged that certain land grabbers have occupied the land and that the opposition is trying to derail development. “The government will teach a lesson to these land sharks. We are planning to sell the land through open auction to global investors as part of development expansion,” he said.

The Chief Minister questioned BRS leader Harish Rao directly: “Should we not build the Regional Ring Road? Shouldn’t we develop radial roads and build a Future City? Shouldn’t we acquire land for the development of Telangana?”

He warned that opposition conspiracies will not be tolerated and urged them to stop obstructing land acquisition and development. Instead, he invited them to suggest better compensation mechanisms, stating that compensation is paid from the State exchequer, not personal funds.

Revanth also accused the opposition of filing cases to stall projects like Mallanna Sagar and Palamuru-Rangareddy, only to later join the same party they initially opposed.