CM Revanth Reddy and Wife Grace Grand Sitarama Kalyanam, Offer Silk Robes to Lord Rama

Bhadrachalam: The sacred temple town of Bhadrachalam is witnessing grand celebrations as the Sitarama Kalyanam is being performed with immense devotion and grandeur. Devotees have thronged Mithila Stadium in large numbers, creating a vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

CM Revanth Reddy and Wife Attend Sitarama Kalyana

As part of the ongoing festivities, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his wife Geetha Reddy, attended the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The couple offered silk garments and pearl-studded ‘talambralu’ to the deities on behalf of the Telangana State Government.

Telangana Government Presents Offerings to the Deities

The state government’s traditional offerings were handed over to Vedic scholars during a sacred ritual. The gesture is part of a long-standing tradition that signifies the government’s reverence and support for this important cultural and spiritual event.

TTD Chairman Offers Silk Robes on Behalf of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu also participated in the celebrations by presenting silk robes to Lord Rama on behalf of the TTD. His presence highlighted the collaboration and unity among temple institutions across the state during such auspicious occasions.

Thousands Gather at Mithila Stadium for the Divine Wedding

Devotees from across the country are attending the celebrations, and Mithila Stadium was filled to capacity. The temple authorities have also arranged for large LED screens to ensure everyone could witness the divine wedding ceremony, enhancing the spiritual experience for all.