CM Revanth Reddy Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia, Job, and House Plot for Constable Pramod’s Family

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government would extend all kinds of support to the bereaved family of CCS constable Pramod Kumar, who was stabbed to death while escorting a rowdy sheeter, Sheik Riyaz, to a police station in Nizamabad on October 18.

Paying glorious tributes to the police martyrs on the Police Commemoration Day at the police martyrs memorial in the city on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Rs one crore ex gratia, last paid salary till the retirement of the martyred constable, a government job and a 300-yard house plot to one of the family members will be given. Revanth Reddy said Rs. 16 lakh ex gratia from the Police Security Welfare and Rs. 8 lakhs ex gratia from the Police Welfare will also be given to Pramod’s family.

He also recalled that the state government had allotted a 200-yard housing plot each at Gajularamaram to 33 policemen who laid down their lives while fighting against Maoists in Odisha in June 2008.

“Telangana police built trust and gave assurance to the society. Police never compromised and took risks to protect people,” he said.

Revanth Reddy further stated that it is the duty of all of us to remember the police martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the state as well as for the country.