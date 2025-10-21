Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia, Job, and House Plot for Constable Pramod’s Family

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government would extend all kinds of support to the bereaved family of CCS constable Pramod Kumar

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 20:05
CM Revanth Reddy Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia, Job, and House Plot for Constable Pramod’s Family
CM Revanth Reddy Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia, Job, and House Plot for Constable Pramod’s Family

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government would extend all kinds of support to the bereaved family of CCS constable Pramod Kumar, who was stabbed to death while escorting a rowdy sheeter, Sheik Riyaz, to a police station in Nizamabad on October 18.

Paying glorious tributes to the police martyrs on the Police Commemoration Day at the police martyrs memorial in the city on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Rs one crore ex gratia, last paid salary till the retirement of the martyred constable, a government job and a 300-yard house plot to one of the family members will be given. Revanth Reddy said Rs. 16 lakh ex gratia from the Police Security Welfare and Rs. 8 lakhs ex gratia from the Police Welfare will also be given to Pramod’s family.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Honors Police Martyrs, Urges Maoist Leaders to Join Mainstream

He also recalled that the state government had allotted a 200-yard housing plot each at Gajularamaram to 33 policemen who laid down their lives while fighting against Maoists in Odisha in June 2008.

“Telangana police built trust and gave assurance to the society. Police never compromised and took risks to protect people,” he said.

Revanth Reddy further stated that it is the duty of all of us to remember the police martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the state as well as for the country.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2025 - 20:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button