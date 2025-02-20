Hyderabad

CM Revanth Reddy Appears Before Court Over Election Violation Allegations

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appeared before the Public Representatives Special Court in Nampally on Thursday in connection with cases alleging violations of Election Commission regulations during the Assembly elections.

Three Cases Against CM Revanth

The Chief Minister personally attended the court for three cases related to these allegations. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had lodged complaints against Revanth Reddy over his remarks against former CM K Chandrashekar Rao during the election campaign, prompting police to register cases at the time.

Court Proceedings and Future Hearing

Out of the four registered cases, Revanth Reddy was questioned in three on Thursday. These cases were filed at the Nalgonda Two Town, Kaudipally, and Begambazar police stations. A strong police presence was observed at the court during the proceedings.

The special court has scheduled the next hearing for March 23.

