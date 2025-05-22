CM Revanth Reddy Appears Before Nampally Court in Election Code Violation Cases

Hyderabad | Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appeared before the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Nampally on Thursday in connection with several cases filed against him for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the last Assembly elections.

Cases Linked to Remarks on Reservation Policy

The cases date back to Revanth Reddy’s tenure as the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). FIRs were registered at Begum Bazar, Nalgonda Two Town, and Kowdipally (Medak) police stations, primarily over his controversial remarks regarding reservation policies during campaign events.

Second Court Appearance Since Taking Office

This is the second time the Chief Minister has personally appeared before the court since taking charge in December 2023. On Thursday, Revanth Reddy was present in court to comply with judicial procedures in the pending cases. Security was tight around the Nampally court complex, with police barring entry to the general public and media near the courtroom area.

Revanth Reddy Denies Allegations in Court

During the proceedings, Revanth Reddy told the judge that the allegations were politically motivated and based on false premises. He maintained that he had not committed any illegal act and called the FIRs “baseless and vindictive.” The court formally recorded his statement.

Congress Alleges Political Vendetta

The Congress party has long alleged that the cases were deliberately filed by the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government as part of a political vendetta aimed at targeting opposition leaders during the election season.

Verdict Expected on June 12

After recording Revanth Reddy’s statement, the Special Court scheduled the next hearing and verdict for June 12. Legal observers expect the outcome to set a precedent for how similar cases involving political figures are handled in the state going forward.