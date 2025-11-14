‘51% Vote Share Shows Trust in Us’: CM Revanth Reddy Calls Jubilee Hills Win a Reward for Two Years of Governance

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the Jubilee Hills by-election result reflects a “unique verdict” given by the people of Telangana. Despite electoral setbacks in the past, he asserted that the Congress remains deeply rooted among the public.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll results were declared on Friday, with Congress nominee Naveen Yadav securing a massive victory. The Chief Minister congratulated and felicitated the newly elected MLA soon after the results.

Speaking to reporters later, Revanth Reddy said the Congress secured 51% of the votes, while the BRS received 38%, and the BJP managed 8%. He said the mandate shows that voters have judged the last two years of Congress governance positively. The CM expressed confidence that the upcoming GHMC elections would reflect similar voter sentiment, adding that the Jubilee Hills win comes with greater responsibility for the party.

Revanth Reddy noted that the Congress did not gain much ground in Hyderabad during the Assembly elections, but this bypoll clearly shows that people have recognised the government’s ongoing initiatives. He criticised the BRS for “spreading misinformation” and urged the Opposition to contribute constructively to the city’s development.

Highlighting the government’s new enforcement initiatives, he said the Eagle Force was formed to curb drug and marijuana-related activities, while HYDRAA was deployed to stop encroachments. However, he alleged that the BRS continues to create obstacles and spread “poisonous propaganda” on social media. He urged BRS leaders to put an end to such campaigns.

Calling the Jubilee Hills victory a “reward for two years of honest governance,” Revanth Reddy urged both the BRS and BJP to acknowledge the voters’ message and cooperate with the government.

The Chief Minister also criticised Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for not extending support to the state. Pointing out that the BJP managed only 25% of the votes, he described the bypoll result as “a mild tremor before a major earthquake,” warning that leaders who ignore public sentiment risk political downfall. He advised Kishan Reddy to “change course” and work with the state government.

Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment to transforming Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan city and accused the BRS of using inappropriate language and spreading lies during the campaign. He emphasised that politics and criticism are part of elections, but governance requires cooperation.

The Chief Minister also invited Kishan Reddy to the Telangana Secretariat to discuss long-pending issues with the Centre. He instructed Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to prepare a detailed report on pending projects and review them before the meeting.