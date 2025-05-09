CM Revanth Reddy Cancels Bengaluru Visit — Here’s the Real Reason!

Bengaluru: In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Chief Minister has abruptly cancelled his scheduled visit to Bengaluru. He was slated to attend a conclave event in the city but opted to cancel due to the sensitive national situation, official sources confirmed.

Ministry of Civil Aviation Issues Nationwide Security Advisory

In a parallel development, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued crucial directives to enhance passenger safety across all airports in India. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has been instructed to tighten security protocols amid rising concerns.

Enhanced Airport Security Measures in Effect

According to the new guidelines, Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) will be mandatory for all passengers at every airport in the country. This additional layer of security aims to strengthen checks before boarding.

Visitor Entry Banned at Terminal Buildings

As part of the heightened security arrangements, visitors accompanying passengers will not be allowed inside terminal buildings. Only passengers with valid tickets and IDs will be permitted entry to reduce crowding and enhance safety.

Revised Check-In and Boarding Guidelines for Passengers

The Civil Aviation Ministry has urged all domestic and international passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to departure. The ministry’s advisory also mentions that check-in counters will close 75 minutes before flight departure, and passengers must plan accordingly to avoid delays or missed flights.