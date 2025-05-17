CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Hyderabad CP for Prestigious Award at Dubai Police Summit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed immense pride as Telangana Police secured the No. 1 position globally in anti-narcotics efforts, outshining agencies from 138 countries. The achievement was recognized in the category of “Excellence in Anti-Narcotics” at the prestigious World Police Summit 2025, held in Dubai.

Hyderabad CP CV Anand Meets CM After Winning Global Recognition

Following the international recognition, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and formally presented the award. The CM congratulated Anand and the entire police team for their relentless and impactful campaign against drugs under the initiative #DrugFreeHyderabad.

CM Applauds Telangana Police’s Global Standing

CM Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Police emerging as a global leader in the anti-narcotics domain was a moment of pride not just for the state but for the entire country. He commended the police force for setting a global benchmark and reiterated his government’s commitment to a drug-free Telangana.

Award Highlights Telangana’s Strong Anti-Drug Policies

This international recognition highlights Telangana’s proactive and technology-driven approach to curbing narcotic crimes. The state has intensified crackdowns, public awareness campaigns, and inter-agency collaborations, all of which played a crucial role in securing this honour.

The achievement further cements Hyderabad’s reputation as a safe and proactive city under the leadership of a dynamic police force.