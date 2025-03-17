Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Defends Govt’s Decision to Rename Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has defended the State government's decision to rename Potti Sriramulu Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy.
Response to Criticism
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, strongly criticized the move outside the Assembly. In response, the Chief Minister clarified that the government had taken multiple policy decisions to honor individuals who contributed to the establishment of Telangana.
Avoiding Administrative Confusion
Revanth Reddy explained that Telangana had been undergoing such renaming processes for a decade. He emphasized that having two universities with the same name could create administrative confusion. The renaming of institutions in Telangana is not meant as a slight to anyone.
Honoring Historical Figures
The Chief Minister noted that renaming universities follows a tradition of recognizing Telangana’s prominent figures. The state had also renamed:
- NTR Health University after Kaloji
- Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University after Prof. Jayashankar
- YSR Horticulture University after Konda Laxman Bapuji
- Venkateswara University after former PM PV Narasimha Rao
Criticism of Political Motivations
Revanth Reddy questioned whether politics had become corrupt or if it was merely the perception of political leaders. He reaffirmed that Potti Sriramulu’s contributions should never be undervalued and criticized political groups for misleading communities.
Suggestion for Cherlapally Railway Terminal
The CM suggested naming Cherlapally Railway Terminal in honor of Potti Sriramulu. He urged Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to secure approval from the Center to make this possible.
Plans to Honor K. Rosaiah
Additionally, Revanth Reddy proposed renaming Balkampet Nature Cure Hospital after former Andhra Pradesh CM K. Rosaiah. He also announced plans to unveil a statue in Rosaiah’s honor to recognize his contributions.