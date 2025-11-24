Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Deep Grief Over the Passing of Veteran Actor Dharmendra

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89.

In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister described Dharmendra ji as an iconic and irreplaceable figure in Indian cinema whose contribution spanned several decades. He said the passing of such a versatile, beloved, and distinguished actor is an irreparable loss to the film fraternity.

The Chief Minister noted that Dharmendra’s remarkable performances, timeless charm, and memorable roles earned him immense respect and love from audiences across generations. He added that the actor’s departure has left a deep void in the world of cinema.

Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, Revanth Reddy extended his sincere condolences to Dharmendra ji’s family members, friends, and millions of admirers across the globe. He expressed solidarity with the grieving family during this moment of immense sorrow.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the enduring legacy that Dharmendra leaves behind—one that will continue to inspire film lovers and future generations of actors.