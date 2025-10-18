CM Revanth Reddy Hands Over Appointment Letters to 783 Group-2 Officers, Calls for Building a $3 Trillion Telangana by 2047

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged newly appointed Group-2 officers to dedicate themselves to transforming the state into a $3 trillion economic powerhouse by the time India marks 100 years of independence. He said that every selected candidate bears a crucial responsibility in shaping Telangana’s future.

Addressing the “Koluvula Panduga” (Festival of Appointments) held at Shilpakala Vedika, the Chief Minister personally handed over appointment letters to 783 successful Group-2 candidates. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and several senior officials and public representatives were also present.

Extending Diwali greetings to the new recruits and their families, Revanth Reddy described the day as a milestone in their lives. “Just as birthdays mark the beginning of life, receiving an appointment letter marks a new chapter of responsibility. From today, you are no longer aspirants but officers entrusted with the future of four crore Telangana citizens,” he said.

He reminded the recruits not to forget the sacrifices of their parents who supported their journey with hard work and determination. “Never ignore the people who made you who you are. Serve every citizen as if they were your own family. If anyone neglects their parents, we are planning a law to deduct 10% of their salary and transfer it to their parents’ accounts,” he announced.

The Chief Minister explained that the government chose to release Group-1 results first to ensure deserving candidates didn’t lose opportunities in subsequent exams. He assured that results for Group-3 and Group-4 would also be declared soon.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Revanth Reddy said that over 60,000 government jobs have been filled within the first year of the Congress administration. He also noted that long-pending issues such as the Scheduled Caste categorization have been resolved and that Telangana has completed caste enumeration — a feat unmatched in other states.

Calling the new officers’ partners in the state’s development, he encouraged them to uphold integrity and compassion in public service. “Telangana Rising 2047 is our vision — and you are the foundation. Work sincerely, safeguard public trust, and help build a stronger, more prosperous Telangana,” the Chief Minister concluded.