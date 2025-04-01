CM Revanth Reddy Heads to Delhi This Evening: Will BRS Leaders Join?

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Delhi for a significant protest demanding 42% reservation for BCs (Backward Classes) in local elections, education, and employment opportunities.

Chief Minister’s Participation in BC Maha Dharna

On Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will depart from Begumpet Airport in a special flight to Delhi. The primary reason for his visit is to participate in the “Maha Dharna” organized by BC (Backward Classes) associations on Wednesday in Delhi.

The protest, which is set to take place under the leadership of BC organizations, will call for the inclusion of two Telangana Assembly-approved bills in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. These bills advocate for 42% reservation for BCs in various sectors such as local elections, education, and employment.

Support from Multiple Political Parties

The protest is expected to have the participation of leaders from several political parties, including BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), Congress, BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), and others. Additionally, Congress, BRS, Majlis, Left parties, TJPS (Telangana Jana Samithi), and BJP representatives have been invited to join the protest.

Telangana Legislative Assembly’s Approval for BC Reservation Bills

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed two key bills, aiming to provide 42% reservation for BCs. These bills are now being pushed for inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The protest is a result of the ongoing demand from Telangana’s BC communities for better representation and equitable opportunities in various fields.

Key Leaders to Attend the Protest

Several prominent political figures from Congress, BRS, and other parties are expected to attend the Delhi protest. Key attendees include TPCP Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and BC MPs and MLAs, along with Chairpersons from various BC corporations.

The protest in Delhi is expected to highlight the urgency of the demand and the need for constitutional amendments to ensure fair opportunities for the BC community in Telangana.