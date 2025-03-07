CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Telangana Model

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasized that the Telangana Model is a combination of development, welfare, and good governance, making it a unique approach to progress.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, he stated that Hyderabad is no longer competing with Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi but is instead positioning itself alongside global metropolises like New York, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Telangana’s Vision for Growth

Addressing a panel discussion with India Today Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai and Executive Editor Preeti Choudhry, Revanth Reddy responded to various contemporary issues. He described Gujarat’s development model as a “Test Match approach” while calling Telangana’s growth strategy a “T20 Model,” indicating rapid and dynamic progress.

Plans for Hyderabad’s Future

The Chief Minister announced an ambitious plan to develop a world-class Future City spanning 30,000 acres, backed by the formation of the Future City Development Authority. He urged people to witness the transformation of Hyderabad in the next five years, asserting that the city is on a global trajectory.

“Hyderabad’s development is not an overnight success. The city has a 450-year history dating back to the Qutb Shahi era. Regardless of changing governments and leaders, progress has been a continuous effort,” he said.

Demand for Equal Investment Opportunities

Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide investment incentives to all states, not just Gujarat, ensuring a level playing field for industrial growth. He also highlighted Telangana’s financial challenges, stating:

“Telangana currently has ₹7 lakh crore in debts. When the state was formed in 2014, it had only ₹69 crore in loans. Today, the state’s monthly revenue is ₹18,500 crore, out of which ₹13,000 crore goes toward salaries and loan repayments. In such conditions, we struggle to allocate even ₹500 crore per month for capital investments.”

Need for National Debate on Key Issues

The Telangana CM called for nationwide discussions on critical policy matters, including:

Delimitation Process in 2026: A meeting of all political parties should be held before implementing constituency reorganization to avoid disadvantages for South India .

A meeting of all political parties should be held before implementing constituency reorganization to avoid . Caste Census: There is no reason to oppose caste-based enumeration , as it would help provide better reservations for OBCs based on their population.

There is no reason to oppose , as it would help provide based on their population. Hindi Language Policy: Learning Hindi should be a choice, not an imposition. Students should have the freedom to pick languages like French or German in colleges.

Hyderabad as a Global Sports Hub

Revanth Reddy also revealed that Telangana has formally requested PM Modi to consider Hyderabad as a host city for the Olympic Games. The state has already hosted World Military Games, National Games, and Asian Games, proving its potential as a sports destination.

“Let the International Olympic Association decide whether Hyderabad or Ahmedabad is the better host city,” he remarked, challenging the idea of favoritism in sports development.

With a vision for rapid economic expansion, global positioning, and inclusive policies, Telangana is pushing for national recognition and a stronger voice in India’s development landscape.