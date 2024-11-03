Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back at PM Modi, Highlights Telangana Government’s Achievements

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy yesterday reacted strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments about the state and its government.

Safiya Begum3 November 2024 - 19:40
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy yesterday reacted strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about the state and its government. 

CM outlined the accomplishments of his government after assuming office on December 7, 2023, and corrected what he called the “misconceptions and factual errors” in the Prime Minister’s remarks.

In his lengthy post, the CM did not use the word “guarantee” but referred to “promises.” The CM emphasised that the Congress government had brought a renewed sense of joy and hope to Telangana after what he described as nearly a decade of BRS misrule.

Chief minster describing guaranties as promises has become a hot topic in poliyical circles.

