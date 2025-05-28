CM Revanth Reddy Holds Emergency Video Conference with Ministers and Collectors on Early Monsoon and Key State Projects

Hyderabad: In light of the early arrival of the southwest monsoon and its impact on agriculture and public systems, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a high-level video conference with ministers, district collectors, and senior officials to review preparations across the state.

The meeting covered a range of critical issues including paddy procurement, Indiramma Housing, Bhu Bharati project, and Kharif season readiness.

Early Monsoon Arrival Triggers Urgent Procurement Measures

The Chief Minister noted that the southwest monsoon arrived 15 days early, disrupting paddy procurement in some areas. However, he assured farmers that the government would procure all paddy brought to procurement centers. So far, 64.50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured in the current Yasangi (Rabi) season, up from 42 lakh metric tonnes last year—marking the highest-ever procurement in state history.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Conducts Coordination Meeting Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to Ensure Peaceful Celebrations

Revanth Reddy praised district collectors and officials for their coordinated efforts and reiterated that ₹12,184 crore has already been paid to farmers, with 90% of procurement completed.

Telangana Tops Nation in Paddy Production

Telangana has recorded a paddy yield of 2.75 crore tonnes, the highest in the country this year. The CM acknowledged the dedication of farmers, and extended special appreciation to the Agriculture and Civil Supplies Departments.

Transparent Handling of Protests and Misinformation

While procurement was smooth in 21 districts, protests arose in 12 districts. The CM urged officials to address such situations by personally visiting affected areas and enhancing communication. He also warned against misinformation and politically driven narratives, citing an incident where a farmer’s death was falsely linked to procurement delays. Collectors were instructed to counter false claims with transparency and regular data updates, and to file cases against deliberate misinformation spreaders.

Continuous Monitoring and Strict Action Against Malpractices

To ensure smooth procurement, the CM instructed officials to:

Deploy sufficient lorries and rent local godowns

Take action against millers or agents harassing farmers

Monitor procurement activities daily

He emphasized strict legal action against black-marketing and fake seed/fertilizer sellers, even invoking the PD Act for repeat offenders. Special officers will be appointed in each district to monitor agricultural inputs.

Bhu Bharati Law to Replace Dharani, Land Issues to Be Resolved Statewide

Revanth Reddy criticized the previous Dharani portal, calling it a “nightmare” for farmers. He said the newly introduced Bhu Bharati law acts as a protective framework for landowners and will soon be implemented across the state. Awareness campaigns and Revenue Conferences (Phase-3) will be conducted from June 3 to 20, and all in-charge ministers are to finalize schedules.

Indiramma Housing Scheme Given Top Priority

Calling it a flagship welfare initiative, the CM directed collectors to finalize beneficiary lists by the end of May. Price Control Committees will be formed at mandal levels to monitor labor and construction costs. He emphasized:

Timely distribution of free sand coupons

Loans for brick and centering units through government schemes

Use of low-cost construction methods

Model houses to be showcased for guidance

The progress of construction must be updated through a dedicated mobile app.

Kharif Season Planning Underway

With rainfall 29% above normal, the state is preparing for a favorable Kharif season. The CM confirmed that seed and fertilizer stocks are in place and directed collectors to ensure adequate buffer stock and conduct daily reviews.

Health Department on High Alert

Due to early rains, the CM warned of seasonal fevers and disease outbreaks, especially in agency and forest areas. He directed the Health Department and collectors to remain vigilant and implement preventive measures. He also flagged emerging COVID-19 cases in neighboring states and urged readiness at the district level.

Ministerial District Tours and Telangana Formation Day Plans

Ministers were instructed to tour their respective districts on May 29 and 30 to review implementation of procurement, Bhu Bharati, Kharif planning, and other initiatives. The CM ordered grand celebrations for Telangana Formation Day on June 2, and asked for district-wise reports to be submitted by June 1. A special review meeting will be held at the Secretariat thereafter to finalize next steps.