CM Revanth Reddy Holds High-Level Meetings at Telangana Rising Global Summit; Major Companies Line Up for Investments

The Telangana Rising Global Summit entered its second day at Future City with heightened energy as CM Revanth Reddy held a series of meetings with representatives from various companies, signaling a major boost for Telangana’s investment landscape.

Top national and international firms expressed strong interest in partnering with the state, reinforcing Telangana’s image as a fast-growing global investment destination.

Major Companies Sign MoUs in Presence of CM Revanth Reddy

A significant highlight of the day was the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Key MoUs Signed

Sumadhura Group

TCCI Taiwan Group

Shalini Bhupal, Managing Director of Taj GVK, and senior representatives of Sumadhura Group joined the meeting with the Chief Minister to formalize their partnership with the government.

Global Leaders Meet CM Revanth Reddy at the Summit

Several important delegations held discussions with the Chief Minister on expanding their operations in Telangana.

Companies That Met CM Revanth Reddy

Prestige Group CEO Swaroop Anivesh

CEO Swaroop Anivesh Analog AI Otudloz

Dream Valley Golf & Resorts

Sembcorp (Singapore)

Talwan Group

These strategic interactions underline the Chief Minister’s focus on accelerating Telangana’s economic growth and bringing global brands into the state’s expanding industrial ecosystem.

Day Begins with Statewide Unveiling of Telangana Mata Statues

The second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit began at 10 AM with CM Revanth Reddy’s arrival at the event venue.

In a symbolic and inspiring gesture, the Chief Minister virtually unveiled statues of Telangana Mata across district headquarters.

Details of the Telangana Mata Initiative

Statues installed at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore

Installed in all district headquarters except six

Aligns with a Government Order to place these statues at district collectorates

Continues the initiative started when CM Revanth unveiled the first statue at the State Secretariat on the anniversary of his first year in office

The simultaneous unveiling across the state added a ceremonial significance to the Global Summit, showcasing Telangana’s cultural identity alongside its investment ambitions.

Telangana Rising Global Summit Strengthens State’s Global Appeal

As the Telangana Rising Global Summit progresses, CM Revanth Reddy’s series of meetings with company representatives underscores the government’s commitment to drawing world-class investments into the state.

With multiple MoUs already signed and more discussions underway, the summit is shaping up to be a milestone event for Telangana’s economic and global positioning.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue providing timely updates from the Telangana Rising Global Summit.