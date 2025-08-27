CM Revanth Reddy Holds High-Level Review on Musi River Development at Jubilee Hills Residence

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy convened a high-level review meeting on the Musi River Development project at his Jubilee Hills residence. The meeting focused on ongoing and future plans to transform the riverfront into a major urban development hub.

Present at the review were CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CM Secretary Manik Raj, MA&UD Secretary (HMDA Area) Ilambarthi, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, FCDA Commissioner K. Shashanka, HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy, MRDCL MD EV Narasimha Reddy, JMD P. Gauthami, and Ranga Reddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, along with other senior officials.

The Chief Minister stressed on coordination between departments to ensure speedy execution of projects and directed officials to prepare a roadmap for sustainable riverfront development.