CM Revanth Reddy Honors Police Martyrs, Urges Maoist Leaders to Join Mainstream

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called upon the remaining Maoist leaders to give up extremist ideologies and join the mainstream to contribute to the nation’s progress. He emphasized that “friendly policing is meant for law-abiding citizens, not for those who break the law.”

Addressing the Police Flag Day Parade organized by the Telangana Police Department at Goshamahal on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the police martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He also interacted with the families of police personnel who died while performing their duties and assured them of the government’s continued support.

Revanth Reddy lauded the Telangana Police for maintaining peace and security across the state and said the department should continue to be a model for the entire country. “Policing is a demanding profession—each moment is a test, each day a challenge,” he said, acknowledging the tireless efforts of officers who safeguard citizens around the clock.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the sacrifices made by police officers are invaluable. “There are countless heroes who have shed their blood to protect us. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid,” he said, urging society to stand firmly with the police force.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives, Revanth Reddy stated that nearly 16,000 constables and sub-inspectors have been recruited since his administration came to power. He noted that Telangana offers the highest compensation in India to police personnel who die or are disabled in the line of duty due to attacks by extremists or terrorists.

Under the new policy, compensation has been raised to ₹1 crore for constables and ASIs, ₹1.25 crore for SIs and CIs, ₹1.5 crore for DSPs and Additional SPs, and ₹2 crore for SPs and IPS officers. Families of martyred officers are also provided with government jobs, residential plots, free education and medical care for their children, and bus pass facilities.

Referring to the recent death of Nizamabad CCS constable Empalli Pramod Kumar, Revanth Reddy announced ₹1 crore ex-gratia, full salary until retirement, a government job for one family member, and a 300-square-yard housing plot for his family. Additional assistance of ₹16 lakh from the Police Safety Welfare Fund and ₹8 lakh from the Police Welfare Fund will also be provided.

Citing the India Justice Report 2025, the Chief Minister proudly mentioned that the Telangana Police Department ranks first in the country for its performance. He also noted that the Ministry of External Affairs had commended the state for its efficient passport verification process.

Revanth Reddy expressed pride that several key wings of the state police — including the Telangana Police Academy, Prisons Department, SIB, ACB, CID, Vigilance, Armed Reserve, CCS, and Cyber Security Bureau — are being led by women IPS officers. He further highlighted that seven women officers serve as Zonal DCPs across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerates.

Underscoring his commitment to police welfare, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of Young India Police School at Manchirevula in Ranga Reddy district to provide world-class education to children of police personnel.

Concluding his address, Revanth Reddy urged the police to uphold transparency, accountability, and moral integrity in their work. “These values are the foundation of effective policing. They bring citizens closer to the police and strengthen public trust,” he said.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy and several senior officers attended the ceremony, where the Chief Minister also unveiled the book “Amaruluvaru,” compiled by the Police Suraksha division in memory of fallen heroes.