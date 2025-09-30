TelanganaSports

CM Revanth Reddy Honors Young Cricketer Tilak Varma After Asia Cup Triumph

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy warmly received young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma at his Jubilee Hills residence following India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Tilak Varma, who played a pivotal role in India’s win and was named Man of the Match, was felicitated for his outstanding performance.

During the meeting, Tilak Varma presented his cricket bat to the Chief Minister as a token of appreciation. CM Revanth Reddy praised the cricketer’s skill, dedication, and contribution to India’s triumph, highlighting the significance of nurturing young sporting talent.

The event was attended by Sports Minister Vakati Srihari, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, and other senior officials, who joined the Chief Minister in honoring both Tilak Varma and his coach, Salaam Baig.

This gesture reflects the state government’s continued support for sports and its commitment to recognizing exceptional achievements by Telangana’s youth on national and international platforms.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 September 2025 - 20:15
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
