CM Revanth Reddy Honors Young Cricketer Tilak Varma After Asia Cup Triumph

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy warmly received young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma at his Jubilee Hills residence following India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Tilak Varma, who played a pivotal role in India’s win and was named Man of the Match, was felicitated for his outstanding performance.

During the meeting, Tilak Varma presented his cricket bat to the Chief Minister as a token of appreciation. CM Revanth Reddy praised the cricketer’s skill, dedication, and contribution to India’s triumph, highlighting the significance of nurturing young sporting talent.

The event was attended by Sports Minister Vakati Srihari, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, and other senior officials, who joined the Chief Minister in honoring both Tilak Varma and his coach, Salaam Baig.

This gesture reflects the state government’s continued support for sports and its commitment to recognizing exceptional achievements by Telangana’s youth on national and international platforms.