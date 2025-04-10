CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Young India Police School in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared that ‘Young India’ is his brand, while inaugurating the Young India Police School at Manchirevula in Narsingi, Rangareddy district on Thursday.

Drawing Inspiration from Past Leaders

He acknowledged that every Chief Minister has created their own legacy. Recalling former Andhra Pradesh CM N. T. Rama Rao’s ₹2-a-kg rice scheme, Chandrababu Naidu’s IT revolution in Hyderabad, and Y. S. Rajashekhar Reddy’s pro-farmer initiatives, Revanth Reddy emphasized, “Today, I made my own mark with the Young India brand.”

‘Young India’ Brand Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi

Revanth Reddy stated that the Young India brand is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, with a strong focus on education and employment. “The future of the country lies in classrooms,” he remarked.

Focus on Skill Development and Job Security

He highlighted the establishment of the Young India Skills University, aimed at equipping unemployed youth with technical skills. Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra has been appointed as the head of the university. Revanth assured that students would gain job security upon joining and that the government is working to make it the best university in India.

Plans for Sports University and Residential Schools

Revanth Reddy announced plans to set up a Young India Sports University and Academy with the aim of grooming athletes to win medals at the next Olympics. He also revealed that Young India Residential Schools are being built in every Assembly constituency, each spanning 25 acres.

Young India Police School to Rival Sainik School

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the Young India Police School, which he said was part of the election manifesto. He vowed to develop it into an institution that can compete with Sainik School, and promised substantial funding for its development.

₹100 Crore Corpus Fund and Industry Support

Revanth Reddy announced a corpus fund of ₹100 crore for the police school and urged private companies to contribute as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Legacy of Educational Visionaries

The CM paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru for laying the foundations of many Indian universities, noting that such visionary leadership has helped India rise on the global stage. “Only a few Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers are remembered — those who made decisions that left a mark in history,” he concluded.

Senior Officials in Attendance

Industry and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, DGP Jitender, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand, and other senior officials attended the event.