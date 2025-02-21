Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy laid the Foundation Stone for Construction of New Indiramma Housing & Medical College

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Indiramma housing scheme and multiple healthcare infrastructure projects in Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts on Thursday, marking a significant push for rural development in Telangana.

Uma Devi21 February 2025 - 17:56
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy performs Bhoomi Pooja for Indiramma housing project in Appakapalle, Telangana.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Indiramma housing scheme and multiple healthcare infrastructure projects in Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts on Thursday, marking a significant push for rural development in Telangana.

Key Projects Launched

  1. Indiramma Housing Scheme in Appakapalle
  • The CM inaugurated the construction of Devamma Indiramma Houses, starting with a Bhoomi Pooja ceremony in Appakapalle (Vikarabad).
  • The project aims to provide affordable housing to low-income families, prioritizing transparency and speed in implementation.
  1. Narayanpet Medical College & Healthcare Facilities
  • Medical College & Hostel: ₹130 crore project to enhance healthcare education in remote areas.
  • Government Nursing College: ₹26 crore facility to train nursing professionals.
  • 100-Bed Hospital Unit: ₹40 crore expansion to improve local healthcare access.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Vision for Rural Development

Speaking at a public meeting in Narayanpet, Reddy emphasized his government’s commitment to decentralizing development. “Establishing a medical college in a remote area like Narayanpet ensures quality education and healthcare reach underserved communities,” he stated. The projects align with the state’s goal to bridge urban-rural infrastructure gaps.

Officials Present at the Event

  • Ministers *Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, **Seethakka, and *Jupalli Krishna Rao.
  • Deputy CM *Damodar Rajanarsimha, Advisor **Ven Narender Reddy, MP *DK Aruna, and local MLAs.

Additional Infrastructure Initiatives

The government also announced plans to upgrade roads, water supply, and electricity in both districts, ensuring holistic growth alongside housing and healthcare.

Why This Matters

  • *Indiramma Houses: Part of Telangana’s broader plan to build *2.5 lakh homes for marginalized groups by 2025.
  • Healthcare Expansion: The medical college will reduce reliance on urban centers, addressing staff shortages in rural hospitals.

The state government has pledged to complete all projects within 24 months. With these initiatives, Telangana aims to set a benchmark for equitable development, prioritizing welfare schemes that directly impact grassroots communities.

