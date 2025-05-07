CM Revanth Reddy Issues High Alert Directives After Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened an emergency review meeting to assess the state’s preparedness and security measures. The CM emphasized that this is a time for unity, not politics, and directed officials to stand firmly with the Indian Armed Forces.

“No Place for Politics, Only National Interest Matters”: CM Revanth Reddy

CM Reddy underscored that during such a critical time, there should be no political or party-based discussions, and the state must send a strong message of solidarity with the nation’s armed forces.

Key Directives Issued by Telangana CM

1. State Administration on High Alert

All emergency services employees’ leaves have been canceled .

. Government officials, ministers, and staff are to remain available round-the-clock .

. All foreign trips of officials are to be canceled immediately.

2. Discipline and Communication

Government employees are strictly prohibited from making unauthorized statements in the media or on social platforms.

in the media or on social platforms. A 24/7 toll-free helpline should be established to assist the public.

3. Security Measures for Foreign Nationals and Strategic Locations

Immediate action is to be taken against unauthorized residents from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh .

. Enhanced security for foreign embassies, IT hubs, and sensitive zones in Hyderabad.

4. Strengthening Command and Control

Establish a dedicated command and control center to coordinate real-time information.

to coordinate real-time information. CCTV networks in the tri-commissionerate area of Hyderabad to be linked to the command control room.

5. Law and Order Enforcement

Strong action against any individuals disturbing peace and security .

. Police vigilance on history-sheeters and former offenders to be intensified.

to be intensified. Coordination with peace committees if required.

6. Medical and Emergency Preparedness

Ensure adequate blood reserves in blood banks .

. Maintain stock of emergency medicines .

. Regular updates on bed availability in private hospitals .

. Coordinate with Red Cross for emergency aid.

7. Food Security and Cyber Vigilance

Maintain sufficient food stockpiles for any eventuality.

for any eventuality. Heightened cyber security protocols to prevent digital threats.

8. Fight Against Fake News

Strict action against fake news peddlers to avoid public panic.

to avoid public panic. Establish a special cell to monitor and prevent misinformation.

Hyderabad and Districts Under Tightened Vigilance

The Chief Minister has instructed increased surveillance and patrolling in all district headquarters and sensitive zones. Hyderabad Police have been directed to remain on high alert and coordinate with relevant stakeholders for maintaining peace and order.