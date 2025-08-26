CM Revanth Reddy Joins Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Voter Adhikar Yatra at Bihar’s Supaul

Supaul: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra on Tuesday, alongside Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Supaul in Bihar.

The yatra, launched by the Congress party, aims to raise awareness about voting rights, electoral reforms, and strengthening democratic participation across the country. Large numbers of party workers and supporters gathered in Supaul to welcome the leaders, who addressed the public on issues concerning social justice, constitutional rights, and protection of democracy.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions, while Priyanka Gandhi called upon the youth to actively participate in shaping the nation’s future. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended support to the campaign, highlighting Telangana’s role in strengthening people’s movements and democratic participation.

The rally in Supaul is part of a larger national campaign by the Congress, which will cover multiple states ahead of the upcoming elections.