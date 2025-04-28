CM Revanth Reddy: Key Meeting with Jana Reddy on Peace Talks with Maoists

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday held discussions with senior leaders and government advisors regarding the ongoing anti-Maoist operation near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. The focus of the conversation was Operation Kagar and the Peace Committee’s recent appeal for peace talks between the Union government and the Maoists.

A day after the Peace Dialogue Committee met the Chief Minister, urging him to take the initiative in facilitating peace talks with the Maoists, Revanth Reddy visited the residence of former Home Minister K. Jana Reddy for further consultation. Senior leader and government advisor K. Keshava Rao, along with the Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, were also part of the meeting.

Also Read: Good News for Unemployed: 12,000 Police Jobs Coming Soon, Notification Expected!

Operation Kagar and Peace Talks Discussion

The Chief Minister engaged in discussions about the ongoing Operation Kagar in Chhattisgarh and the proposals put forth by the Peace Committee. The Committee, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Chandra Kumar, comprises several prominent civil society members, including Jampanna alias G. Narasimha Reddy, Professor Hara Hopal, and Professor P.L. Vihsveshvar Rao.

The Peace Committee met the Chief Minister on Sunday and urged him to take the lead in facilitating talks between the Centre and the Maoists. They requested the Chief Minister’s intervention to push the Centre towards agreeing to a ceasefire. The Chief Minister assured the Committee that his government views the Maoist issue purely from a social perspective, rather than a law and order issue.

Seeking Advice from Former Home Minister

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy emphasized that he would consult former Home Minister Jana Reddy, who has prior experience in engaging with the Maoists. “We will seek advice and suggestions from senior leader Jana Reddy on this matter,” the Chief Minister said.

The state Cabinet is expected to discuss the issue soon and take appropriate action, he added.

Civil Society’s Objective for Peace

The Peace Dialogue Committee members emphasized their primary goal: facilitating peaceful discussions between both sides to encourage a cessation of hostilities and ultimately end violence. The panel, composed of legal experts, human rights specialists, doctors, journalists, and public leaders, stressed that their aim is to save lives, whether those of innocent tribals, police officers, or members of the armed Maoist groups.

BRS President’s Appeal for Ceasefire

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also joined the call for peace, urging the BJP-led central government to halt Operation Kagar and initiate peace talks with the Maoists. He condemned the operation as unjust and called for an immediate ceasefire during his public address in Elkathurthy, Hanamkonda district.