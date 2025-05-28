CM Revanth Reddy Motivates Telangana Students, Encourages Role in State’s Rebuilding

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed students at a prestigious awards ceremony organised by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) held at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan. The event celebrated SC Gurukul students who secured admissions into premier institutions like IITs and NITs, and recognised top-performing schools with awards and incentives.

CM Urges Students to Aim High and Serve Society

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy called on students to work hard, excel in academics, and become active contributors to the state’s reconstruction. He said, “By pursuing education with determination, students not only uplift their families but also bring pride to their villages, the state, and the nation.”

Tribute to Visionaries Through Institutional Renaming

The Chief Minister announced that Telugu University will be renamed after Suravaram Pratap Reddy, the Women’s College after Chakali Ailamma, and the Institute of Handloom Technology after Konda Laxman Bapuji. He reaffirmed that the government is committed to building an egalitarian society inspired by leaders like Nehru and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“Only Education Can Take You to the Top”: CM’s Advice to Students

Revanth Reddy emphasised that students must stay focused for at least 25 years, avoiding distractions, in order to live with dignity and success. “You must not stray from the path. If you do, it’s your parents who will suffer shame. But if you study well, your community and the state will take pride in you.”

Record Appointments of Dalits in Prestigious Roles

In a notable achievement, the CM highlighted that for the first time in 100 years, a Dalit has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Osmania University. He listed several high-ranking positions now held by Dalit individuals—showcasing how education, not caste, has enabled these milestones.

New Initiatives for Marginalised Communities

The state is setting up Young India Integrated Residential Schools aimed at nurturing confidence and talent among Dalits, tribals, and other marginalised groups. The CM said he firmly believes in the future of the country being shaped inside classrooms.

A Promise of Support and Hope

“I firmly believe that if you study hard, you will succeed. Only if you do well, the state will do well,” CM Revanth Reddy concluded. “I will always stand by you and genuinely hope your future is bright.”

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Advisors Vem Narender Reddy and Mohd Ali Shabbir, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, senior officials, students, and their parents.