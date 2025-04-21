Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Mourns Pope Francis’ Demise, Hails His Global Legacy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, remembering him as a global icon who dedicated his life to justice, equality, and compassion.

“A Towering Spiritual Figure”

In his condolence message, CM Revanth Reddy described Pope Francis as a towering spiritual figure who served the Church and humanity with unwavering devotion. He highlighted the Pope’s role in promoting social justice, advocating for the marginalized, and standing firmly against global inequalities.

Champion of Interfaith Harmony and Climate Awareness

Reddy lauded the Pope’s efforts in fostering interfaith harmony and his consistent call for climate change action. He said the Pope’s vision of a united world built on solidarity and compassion had left an indelible impression on people of all faiths.

An Irreparable Loss

Terming the pontiff’s death as an irreparable loss to humanity, the Telangana Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and the Pope’s family.

End of an Era

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a beloved figure across the globe, passed away at the age of 88. Known for his humility and strong stance on issues like poverty, capitalism, and climate change, he redefined the papacy in the 21st century, while also facing resistance from conservative quarters within the Church.

The Telangana government joined the international community in mourning the death of a spiritual leader whose life was devoted to peace, equity, and the service of humanity.