CM Revanth Reddy Names Sriram Sagar Phase-2 After Late Minister Damodar Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared that the second phase of the Sriram Sagar project will be named in honor of former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy. He promised that a government order concerning this will be released within 24 hours.

The decision follows a representation made to him by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, and other elected leaders, who advocated for naming SSRP-2 after Damodar Reddy. The Chief Minister stated that an immediate decision on the matter would be made.

On Sunday, Revanth Reddy participated in a condolence meeting for former minister Damodar Reddy held at the Thungaturthi mandal headquarters in Suryapet district. During the meeting, he encouraged parties to support the initiative to name the SSRP-2 phase in honor of Damodar Reddy.

The Chief Minister stated that naming the SSRP-2 phase in honor of Damodar Reddy serves as a genuine tribute to him. He also emphasized that Damodar Reddy’s sacrifices will be acknowledged and honored.

Expressing his sorrow, the Chief Minister described Damodar Reddy’s passing as a profound loss. Revanth Reddy commended the late leader for dedicating his entire life to serving the public.

Revanth Reddy noted that Damodar Reddy had been an MLA for five terms and a minister for two terms within the Congress party over a span of 40 years, during which he used his inherited assets for the benefit of the people.

The Chief Minister recalled that in the Thungaturthi area, which was marred by factional strife, corruption, and violent politics, Damodar Reddy proudly upheld the Congress banner. He protected his supporters while also spearheading a movement for the SSRSP to provide water to a region suffering from drought and fluoride contamination.

Revanth Reddy noted that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has conveyed profound sorrow regarding the passing of Damodar Reddy, and that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has sent a message of condolence.

The Chief Minister mentioned that AICC figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, have committed to providing support to the family of Damodar Reddy.

“I promise that the Congress party will extend all necessary assistance to Damodar Reddy’s son, Sarvottham Reddy, in his future political endeavors,” Revanth Reddy stated.