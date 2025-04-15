CM Revanth Reddy Narrowly Escapes Lift Accident at Novotel Hotel

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy experienced a brief moment of panic on Tuesday after being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator at the Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad. The incident occurred while he was en route to attend a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting being held at the hotel.

The lift, which was designed to accommodate a maximum of 8 people, had 13 individuals inside at the time, including the Chief Minister. Due to the excess weight, the elevator came to an abrupt halt, triggering tension among those inside.

Prompt Response from Security and Hotel Staff

The sudden halt initially caused concern among the CM and his accompanying staff. However, within a short period, they regained composure as hotel personnel and the Chief Minister’s security team quickly responded to the emergency.

The elevator was opened without further incident, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was safely escorted to the second floor using an alternative lift. Officials and police personnel present breathed a collective sigh of relief as the CM emerged unharmed.

Leaders Overcrowd Lift While Heading to CLP Meeting

Earlier, as Revanth Reddy arrived at the hotel for the CLP meeting, he was greeted by party MLAs and Government Whips. While proceeding to the upper floors, several leaders accompanying him entered the same elevator.

The excessive number of occupants caused the lift to sink slightly and stop midway. An alarm was triggered, alerting staff and security officials, who rushed to the scene and ensured the safe evacuation of everyone inside.

The Chief Minister continued with his scheduled meeting after the incident. No injuries were reported.