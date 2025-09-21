CM Revanth Reddy Orders Prestige Planning for Medaram Jatara, Emphasizes Tribal Traditions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed that the Sri Sammakka Saralamma Medaram Jatara, Asia’s largest tribal festival, be conducted with the highest prestige while safeguarding tribal traditions.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the Medaram development plan at the Command Control Center on Saturday. Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Seethakka, Adluri Laxman Kumar, Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Porika Balram, and senior officials participated.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized that no development activity should disturb tribal customs. He instructed officials to consult the priests of Sammakka Saralamma at the field level and finalize the development designs only with their approval. He also announced his visit to Medaram on September 23 for an on-site inspection.

Revanth Reddy directed officials to expand the temple premises in line with priests’ requests and ensure that the sacred platforms of the deities remain untouched. He also stressed that the welcome arches must prominently reflect tribal traditions and that local traditional trees should be planted around the temple premises.

A technical committee will be formed to oversee the Jatara development works, ensuring both modernization and respect for age-old tribal heritage. The Chief Minister will once again review the finalized development plans during his visit to Medaram on September 23, accompanied by ministers, tribal MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and senior officials.