CM Revanth Reddy Pays Final Tributes to Poet Ande Sri; Funeral Held with State Honours

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday paid his final respects to noted poet and lyricist Ande Sri, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 64.

The Chief Minister visited Ghatkesar, where the funeral was held with full state honours. Revanth Reddy personally carried the mortal remains of the poet during the procession and comforted Ande Sri’s grieving wife and family members. The Chief Minister was joined by several ministers and senior Congress leaders, including Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Adluri Laxman, and PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, among others.

The funeral procession commenced from Jayashankar Stadium in Lalapet, passing through Tarnaka and Uppal before reaching Ghatkesar, where the cremation was performed with state honours.

Ande Sri, a celebrated poet and writer known for his powerful and emotional verse, reportedly collapsed at his home on Monday morning. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 7:25 a.m. His sudden demise has left the literary and cultural community of Telangana in deep mourning.

Writers, political leaders, and admirers across the state expressed grief over the passing of the poet who gave voice to Telangana’s spirit through his words. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had earlier directed officials to ensure that the funeral be conducted with full state honours in recognition of Ande Sri’s contribution to literature and culture.