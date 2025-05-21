CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, Slams BJP Over National Security and Inaction

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, praising him as a visionary leader who shaped modern India through progressive and liberalised policies.

The CM spoke after garlanding Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Telangana Secretariat, asserting that Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy continues to inspire youth and democratic values.

Rajiv Gandhi Empowered Youth and Modernized India, Says CM

“Rajiv Gandhi gave the right to vote at the age of 18, empowering youth to play a direct role in the formation of governments. He laid the foundation for a modern, economically liberal India, and was instrumental in bringing glory to the nation,” said Revanth Reddy.

He emphasized that Rajiv Gandhi believed in youth-driven governance and technological advancement, which continue to shape the country’s progress.

Revanth Reddy Remembers Indira Gandhi, Criticizes BJP’s National Security Stance

Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, the CM drew a parallel with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she never compromised on national security and stood firm against any external threats.

“Indiramma taught Pakistan a lesson when Indian citizens were attacked. Unlike today’s Centre, she didn’t wait for foreign leaders like Donald Trump to dictate ceasefires,” Reddy remarked, taking a direct dig at the BJP-led Central Government.

CM Slams Kishan Reddy and BJP Leaders Over Inaction

Targeting Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Revanth Reddy said he failed to support Telangana during crucial moments and was now attacking Rahul Gandhi to hide his failures.

“He didn’t even congratulate us when we stood with the Centre during sensitive times. Yet now, he finds time to criticise Rahul Gandhi, who has always stood for the country’s integrity,” the CM added.

Statue of Rajiv Gandhi Sparks Criticism — CM Responds

Responding to criticism over the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue near the Secretariat, CM Revanth Reddy dismissed the backlash, calling it the voice of narrow-minded people.

“The Gandhi family’s sacrifice for the nation is unparalleled. Critics cannot erase their contributions to India’s growth and unity,” he said.

Congress Committed to National Security, Not Politics: Revanth Reddy

Reiterating the Congress party’s commitment to the security of Indian soldiers and national integrity, Revanth Reddy stated: