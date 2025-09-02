CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to YSR, Vows to Continue His Welfare Legacy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today evening participated in the YS Rajasekhar Reddy Memorial Award 2025 programme held at Hotel Daspalla, where he paid rich tributes to the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and recalled his welfare-driven governance.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy praised the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as a leader who transformed the lives of farmers.

“YSR worked for farmers and proved that agriculture is a festival, not a crime. Free electricity, fee reimbursement, Arogyasri, and Rs 2 rice remain etched in the people’s hearts as his legacy,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the role of K V P Ramachandra Rao, YSR’s close aide, calling him

a leader of rare loyalty and sacrifice.

“From student days to his death, KVP stood by YSR like a shadow. For this generation, there will

be only one YSR and one KVP,” he remarked.

Revanth Reddy drew parallels between YSR’s vision and Telangana’s welfare schemes, pointing out that his government has waived off Rs 20,617 crore worth of loans benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers.

“We promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh within three months of coming to power, and we fulfilled it. We gave a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on fine paddy and ensured every last grain was bought,” he said.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to completing pending irrigation projects like SLBC

and carrying forward natural farming initiatives.

“YSR had declared that his life’s ambition was to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. I, along with YS Sharmila, will work tirelessly to make that vision a reality,” Revanth said.

Recalling his early days as an opposition MLA, Revanth said YSR always responded to criticism with thoughtfulness and without arrogance.

“When in power, he answered the opposition with reason, not with anger,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that his government’s ongoing welfare and farmer-centric initiatives carried forward the “spirit of YSR” in Telangana.

The event was attended by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC President Mahesh Goud, Minister D Sridhar Babu, former Rajya Sabha member K V P Ramachandra Rao, and senior Congress leaders, including former PCC chief.

N Raghuveera Reddy.