CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on His Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the portrait of former President and Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on the occasion of the late leader’s birth anniversary.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MPs Raghuveer Reddy and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and MLA Ramdas Nayak also paid tributes to the portrait of APJ Abdul Kalam.