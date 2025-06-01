CM Revanth Reddy Proposes 50-Acre Gaushalas to Boost Cow Welfare in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at enhancing the welfare and protection of cattle, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop large-scale gaushalas (cow shelters) across the state, each spread over a minimum of 50 acres. The announcement came during a high-level review meeting at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Gaushalas to Be Developed in Collaboration with Temples and Universities

As part of the first phase, the CM proposed that land belonging to temples, veterinary universities, and agricultural colleges be utilized to establish gaushalas. He instructed authorities to begin identifying suitable sites immediately for the implementation of this plan.

“The cows should have the freedom to graze and move around freely. Gaushalas should not be congested spaces,” the CM said.

Special Committee and Budget Planning for Gaushala Development

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for a special committee to oversee the planning and construction of these shelters. The committee is expected to prepare detailed project reports, including budget estimates, and submit them within a stipulated timeframe.

He further stressed the importance of preparing well-thought-out designs that support the free movement and natural behavior of cows. A focus will also be placed on involving religious institutions in the long-term maintenance and operation of these shelters.

Gaushala Design Finalization Underway in Ranga Reddy District

As part of the meeting, the Chief Minister inspected design proposals for the upcoming gaushala at MKPalli in Moinabad mandal, located in the Ranga Reddy district. Several structural and architectural changes were suggested to make the facility more cattle-friendly.

The final design is expected to be approved within four to five days, according to government officials.

Senior Officials Participate in Gaushala Review Meeting

The meeting was attended by key officials, including: