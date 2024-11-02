CM Revanth Reddy Responds to PM Modi’s Statements: A Year of Achievements Since Congress Took Power

In a detailed rebuttal to Prime Minister Modi’s recent statements regarding the Congress government in Telangana, officials highlighted a series of accomplishments since the government took office on December 7, 2023.

This shift in governance has brought a wave of joy and hope to the state, following nearly a decade of perceived misrule under the BRS.

Within just 48 hours of assuming power, the Telangana government unveiled its first two promises: free bus travel for women across all TGSRTC buses and a healthcare coverage of ₹10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogya Sree scheme. In the past 11 months, women have taken over 101 crore free bus trips, saving an impressive ₹3,433.36 crore in fares.

Moreover, the government initiated India’s largest-ever state-level farmer loan waiver, benefiting 22,22,365 farmers by waiving loans up to ₹2 lakh. In just 25 days, more than ₹18,000 crore was credited to farmers’ accounts, enhancing their economic freedom.

Women in Telangana are also experiencing significant benefits, including free electricity for households consuming up to 200 units and subsidized gas cylinders priced at ₹500. So far, over 1.31 crore gas cylinder refills have been provided, positively impacting 42.9 lakh households.

The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Addressing the issue of youth unemployment, the Congress government has conducted the highest recruitment drive in recent history, offering jobs to over 50,000 eligible candidates in less than a year—an achievement that stands unmatched by any BJP-ruled state. Additionally, schoolchildren have received a 40% increase in allocations for food and cosmetics in welfare hostels, a vital change after years of neglect.

The government is also focused on environmental restoration, actively cleaning and rejuvenating the neglected Musi River and safeguarding water bodies from encroachment. Plans for a Future City are underway, along with the establishment of the Young India Skills University, YI Sports University, and YI Integrated Residential Schools.

Dear Shri @narendramodi Ji



I am happy to clarify several misconceptions and factual errors in your statements about my state and our government.



In #Telangana since December 7, 2023, when the congress government took oath, a wave of joy & hope has swept the state, after a… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 2, 2024

The Telangana government reaffirmed its commitment to the people, emphasizing that every promise made is treated as a sacred obligation. Over the past 11 months, they have transformed the state’s outlook, moving away from the shadows of the past and ushering in a new era of hope and progress. Telangana is rising, akin to a bright morning sun, marking a clear departure from the gloom experienced under previous administrations.