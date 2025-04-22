CM Revanth Reddy Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Letter with Emotional Remarks

Hyderabad: In a significant move toward social justice and student rights, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to introduce the ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ in the state to prevent student discrimination and suicides.

Rahul Gandhi Cites Tragic Student Suicides

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi referenced the tragic cases of Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi, and Darshan Solanki—bright young students who died by suicide due to alleged caste-based discrimination. He emphasized the urgent need for a law that would act as a deterrent against such incidents and protect marginalized youth in educational institutions.

A Call for Legislative Change

Rahul Gandhi appealed to CM Revanth Reddy to implement a strong anti-discrimination law in Telangana. He stated that the proposed act would not only honor the memory of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Rohith Vemula but would also ensure that future generations do not face similar injustices. He released the letter publicly on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

CM Revanth Reddy Responds from Japan

Currently on an official visit to Japan, CM Revanth Reddy responded to the letter via X. He mentioned that he read Rahul Gandhi’s heartfelt appeal while in the historic city of Hiroshima and just before visiting a site housing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy expressed that Rahul’s words deeply moved him and wrote:

“Your inspiring call has touched me profoundly. As we strive to build a future we can be proud of, your ideas and values will guide our way forward.”

Social Media Engagement and Public Support

The exchange between Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many activists and citizens are welcoming the move and urging swift legislative action to ensure safe, inclusive educational environments in Telangana.