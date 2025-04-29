CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Arrangements for Miss World Pageant 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the preparations for the upcoming Miss World Pageant 2025, scheduled to begin on May 10 in Hyderabad.

Special Focus on Security and Hospitality

During the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister about the extensive arrangements being made to host the prestigious international event. Revanth Reddy emphasized that foolproof arrangements must be in place to ensure that participants and guests face no inconvenience throughout their stay in the city.

He instructed police officials to provide tight security at the airport, hotels, and the event venue, where guests and participants from around the world will gather.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to organize special visits for guests to Telangana’s historical monuments and popular tourist destinations. He stressed that special officers must be appointed department-wise to supervise and coordinate all arrangements efficiently.

Revanth Reddy also ordered the swift completion of pending beautification projects in Hyderabad and asked officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth conduct of the Miss World competition.