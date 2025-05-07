CM Revanth Reddy Reviews RRR Alignment, Directs Officials to Fast-Track Projects and Ensure Signal-Free Connectivity

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure that the state’s road infrastructure—including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), radial roads, junctions, and their interconnectivity—is designed to meet the needs of the next 50 years. The CM reviewed the alignment of the southern section of the RRR and recommended several changes to the proposed layout.

RRR (South) Alignment Review and Key Instructions

During a high-level review meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence, CM Revanth Reddy examined the alignment of the RRR (Southern section). He emphasized that a LIDAR survey should be conducted in advance, especially in sensitive areas such as forests, water bodies, mandal headquarters, and villages. He instructed officials to take precautionary steps to avoid any errors in the alignment.

Coordination Meeting with Ministers and Officials

The review meeting included Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, CM’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, and top officials from the concerned departments. The Chief Minister discussed the design of radial roads, satellite townships, and industrial parks, emphasizing that radial roads should be planned to support future urban and industrial growth.

Push for Fast-Tracking Radial Roads and Connectivity

CM Revanth Reddy directed that the construction of radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the RRR should be accelerated. These roads are crucial for facilitating smooth transport and decongesting traffic between Hyderabad and the outer regions.

Signal-Free Trumpets for National and State Highways

The Chief Minister instructed officials to construct trumpet interchanges at points where national and state highways intersect with the RRR, particularly beyond the outer areas of Hyderabad. These should be signal-free to ensure seamless traffic flow and eliminate confusion.

Suggestions on Hyderabad–Srisailam Highway and Rajiv Road Alternative

Revanth Reddy also suggested improvements to the elevated corridor on the Hyderabad–Srisailam national highway, along with reviewing the new alignment. Additionally, he ordered the expedited finalization of a new alternative route from the ORR to Mancherial, as a substitute for the existing Rajiv Rahadari.

Scope for Industrial Development Along New Routes

The CM emphasized the need to assess the potential for industrial park development along the proposed new corridors. He instructed that regular coordination be maintained with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other central departments to ensure the timely execution of these infrastructure projects.

This proactive planning signals the Telangana government’s commitment to building a robust, future-ready road network that supports sustainable urbanization and industrial expansion.