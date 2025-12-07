CM Revanth Reddy Shares Emotional Message as Telangana Marks Two Years of Praja Palana Governance

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared a deeply emotional and reflective message on his personal X account as the state marked two years of Praja Palana governance. Addressing the people of Telangana, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to welfare, social justice, and long-term development.

The Chief Minister wrote that the journey was fueled by the blessings and support of “four crore people of Telangana,” who empowered him with courage, responsibility, and conviction.

Highlights From Revanth Reddy’s Two-Year Governance Message

In his detailed message, CM Revanth Reddy outlined key achievements and guiding principles of his administration:

Gratitude and Responsibility

Revanth Reddy thanked citizens for giving him:

Courage to dream big

A mandate for decisive governance

Blessings that strengthened his resolve

He emphasised that every day of the past two years was dedicated to placing Telangana on the highest pedestal of progress.

Support for Youth and Farmers

The CM stated:

Young people previously struggling for opportunities were supported through job openings and skill development initiatives .

. Farmers burdened with debt were given relief and dignity, making Telangana a model for agricultural support in the country.

Empowerment of Women and Marginalized Communities

He highlighted:

Financial support schemes for women

Classification reforms supporting Madiga communities

Strong initiatives for weaker sections who waited generations for recognition and support

Transforming Education and Aspirations

He reiterated the belief that education is the key to empowerment, stressing:

The establishment of Young India Integrated Model Schools

Foundations for Skill University and Sports University

Commitment to Social Justice

Revanth Reddy noted that freedom, equality, and justice remain the ideological pillars of his governance. His decision to give official recognition to the song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” was highlighted as a tribute to public sentiment.

Major Welfare Schemes in Focus

The CM said the two-year journey was marked by several welfare schemes, including:

Free Sanna Biyyam (fine rice) distribution

distribution Indiramma Housing for the poor

for the poor 200 units of free electricity

Free bus travel for women

₹500 gas cylinders

₹500 bonus on fine rice

on fine rice Initiatives aimed at making one crore women millionaires in the long term

He stated that these efforts were not merely welfare measures but milestones in Telangana’s social justice revolution.

Vision 2047: Telangana Rising

Revanth Reddy revealed that his government has prepared a comprehensive vision document for 2047, envisioning what Telangana should look like when India completes 100 years of independence.

He declared that the vision goes beyond anything imagined by earlier governments and aims to place Telangana firmly on the global stage under the Telangana Rising framework.

Telangana Global Summit to Mark a New Chapter

The Chief Minister highlighted the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit, stating that:

Bharat Future City will serve as the symbol of Telangana’s new growth era.

will serve as the symbol of Telangana’s new growth era. The summit will redefine Telangana’s development trajectory.

“There will be one Telangana before the summit… and another Telangana after it,” he asserted.

CM Revanth Reddy concluded his message with a powerful declaration that Telangana’s rise is unstoppable as long as the people’s blessings remain with him. He extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of two years of Praja Palana governance, reaffirming that this journey will only grow stronger in the years ahead.