CM Revanth Reddy Shares Emotional Message as Telangana Marks Two Years of Praja Palana Governance
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared an emotional message on X, thanking people for two years of Praja Palana governance. He highlighted welfare schemes, development goals, and the upcoming Telangana Global Summit. Full report by Munsif News 24x7.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared a deeply emotional and reflective message on his personal X account as the state marked two years of Praja Palana governance. Addressing the people of Telangana, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to welfare, social justice, and long-term development.
Table of Contents
The Chief Minister wrote that the journey was fueled by the blessings and support of “four crore people of Telangana,” who empowered him with courage, responsibility, and conviction.
Highlights From Revanth Reddy’s Two-Year Governance Message
In his detailed message, CM Revanth Reddy outlined key achievements and guiding principles of his administration:
Also Read: Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 Begins December 8 | Global Leaders, Industry Icons to Join at Bharat Future City
Gratitude and Responsibility
Revanth Reddy thanked citizens for giving him:
- Courage to dream big
- A mandate for decisive governance
- Blessings that strengthened his resolve
He emphasised that every day of the past two years was dedicated to placing Telangana on the highest pedestal of progress.
Support for Youth and Farmers
The CM stated:
- Young people previously struggling for opportunities were supported through job openings and skill development initiatives.
- Farmers burdened with debt were given relief and dignity, making Telangana a model for agricultural support in the country.
Empowerment of Women and Marginalized Communities
He highlighted:
- Financial support schemes for women
- Classification reforms supporting Madiga communities
- Strong initiatives for weaker sections who waited generations for recognition and support
Transforming Education and Aspirations
He reiterated the belief that education is the key to empowerment, stressing:
- The establishment of Young India Integrated Model Schools
- Foundations for Skill University and Sports University
Commitment to Social Justice
Revanth Reddy noted that freedom, equality, and justice remain the ideological pillars of his governance. His decision to give official recognition to the song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” was highlighted as a tribute to public sentiment.
Major Welfare Schemes in Focus
The CM said the two-year journey was marked by several welfare schemes, including:
- Free Sanna Biyyam (fine rice) distribution
- Indiramma Housing for the poor
- 200 units of free electricity
- Free bus travel for women
- ₹500 gas cylinders
- ₹500 bonus on fine rice
- Initiatives aimed at making one crore women millionaires in the long term
He stated that these efforts were not merely welfare measures but milestones in Telangana’s social justice revolution.
Vision 2047: Telangana Rising
Revanth Reddy revealed that his government has prepared a comprehensive vision document for 2047, envisioning what Telangana should look like when India completes 100 years of independence.
He declared that the vision goes beyond anything imagined by earlier governments and aims to place Telangana firmly on the global stage under the Telangana Rising framework.
Telangana Global Summit to Mark a New Chapter
The Chief Minister highlighted the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit, stating that:
- Bharat Future City will serve as the symbol of Telangana’s new growth era.
- The summit will redefine Telangana’s development trajectory.
- “There will be one Telangana before the summit… and another Telangana after it,” he asserted.
CM Revanth Reddy concluded his message with a powerful declaration that Telangana’s rise is unstoppable as long as the people’s blessings remain with him. He extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of two years of Praja Palana governance, reaffirming that this journey will only grow stronger in the years ahead.