CM Revanth Reddy the Game Changer: How Did His Strategy Turn the Jubilee Hills Bypoll into a Congress Triumph?

Hyderabad: The much-discussed Jubilee Hills by-election concluded with a resounding victory for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, who secured a massive majority. Counting began on Friday morning, and Yadav maintained a clear and consistent lead of around 25,000 votes in every round. BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha finished in second place, while the BJP failed to even retain its deposit.

Congress supporters erupted in celebrations as the result became clear. Party leaders credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s strategy and groundwork for the sweeping win. According to senior Congress functionaries, Revanth Reddy’s meticulous planning—particularly assigning constituency- and booth-level responsibilities to ministers and MLCs—played a decisive role.

The leadership believes the verdict reflects a strong public endorsement of the Congress government, dismissing the opposition’s accusations, including the recurring “HYDRAA” narrative. Revanth Reddy’s direct engagement with voters, his decision to induct Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister at a key political moment, and his outreach to film industry workers significantly boosted the party’s appeal in the constituency.

Congress leaders also noted that the CM’s rigorous review of the six guarantees helped restore confidence among undecided voters. They say Revanth Reddy effectively countered the BRS’ allegations during the campaign, turning the narrative in his favour.

Despite the BRS trying to corner the ruling party with issues such as the dues card and HYDRAA slogans, Revanth Reddy pushed back strongly and successfully shaped the discourse. With this by-election marking the second major test for the Congress government since coming to power, the party now finds its cadre energized and confident under Revanth Reddy’s leadership.