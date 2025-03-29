CM Revanth Reddy to Launch Fine Rice Scheme for Ration Card Holders This Sunday

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to launch a fine rice distribution scheme for all ration card holders, starting next month. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will officially inaugurate the scheme on Sunday, coinciding with the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, at Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

Fine Rice to Replace Coarse Rice for Poor Families

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the government will replace coarse rice with fine rice to ensure better quality food grains for the poor. He stated:

✔ Every white ration card-holding family will receive fine rice

✔ Coarse rice was being misused, prompting the policy change

✔ 3.5 crore people to benefit from the scheme

✔ State to approve 30 lakh new ration cards, taking the total to 1 crore ration cards

Government’s Budget Allocation for the Scheme

The Telangana government has allocated ₹10,655 crore for this initiative. The Central Government will contribute ₹5,485 crore, while the State Government will bear an additional ₹2,858 crore to provide fine rice.

Also Read: Telangana Horror: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Thrashed Over Relationship, Six Arrested

Plans for Subsidized Essential Commodities

Apart from fine rice distribution, the government is also considering a plan to distribute other essential commodities at subsidized prices to further support low-income families.

Statewide Ugadi Celebrations

To mark the launch of the fine rice scheme, the Telangana government will hold official Ugadi celebrations in Hyderabad, attended by:

CM Revanth Reddy

Ministers & public representatives

Government officials & citizens

With this initiative, the Telangana government aims to enhance food security and provide better nutrition to millions of poor families.