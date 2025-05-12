CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Vision for “Telangana Rising” at Sonata Software Launch

At the inauguration of Sonata Software’s new AI-powered facility in Nanakramguda, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the Telangana Government’s commitment to a development model that balances economic growth, investment, job creation, world-class infrastructure, and social welfare. The CM described this vision as #TelanganaRising, a roadmap toward holistic progress.

Hyderabad Poised to Become a Global AI Hub

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that Hyderabad is emerging as a powerhouse for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in sectors like software, life sciences, and AI-ready data centers. He noted that leading global IT giants such as Microsoft, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, and Wipro are significantly expanding their operations in the city.

Citizens Urged to Be Brand Ambassadors of Hyderabad

The CM called on industry leaders and citizens to act as brand ambassadors for Hyderabad and to promote Telangana’s achievements globally. He also emphasized Hyderabad’s increasing international stature, highlighting that the Miss World 2025 contest is being held in the city, with more international events on the horizon.

Telangana Leads in Key Development Indicators

CM Revanth Reddy proudly declared that Telangana ranks first in several national indices, including law and order, inflation control, job creation, and tax revenue. The state also runs India’s largest women’s entrepreneurship program and has empowered over 66 lakh women through Self-Help Groups.

Pioneering Inclusivity and Youth Empowerment

Telangana has become the first Indian state to induct transgender volunteers into its traffic police force. Additionally, through initiatives like Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, the government aims to support lakhs of young entrepreneurs across sectors. Plans were also announced for establishing Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University.

Major Infrastructure Push Announced

The Chief Minister unveiled ambitious infrastructure projects, including a dry port linked to Andhra Pradesh’s seaport via a dedicated corridor and the development of India’s most meticulously planned urban township, dubbed Future City, which will feature a dedicated AI City.

Investment Boom Since December 2023

Since assuming office in December 2023, the Telangana Government has attracted ₹3 lakh crore in investments and created over 1 lakh private-sector jobs. CM Revanth credited this success to proactive outreach, including Telangana’s participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos and investment drives in the USA, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Davos 2025: ₹1.78 Lakh Crore Investment Secured

Telangana emerged as the top investment destination in India at this year’s Davos summit, securing ₹1.78 lakh crore in investment commitments, reinforcing the state’s growing global appeal.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The event was attended by Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Shri Gutha Sukender Reddy, IT & Industries Minister Shri D. Sridhar Babu, and Sonata Software MD & CEO Shri Samir Dhir, alongside other dignitaries and corporate leaders.