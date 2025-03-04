CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre for 4,000 MW Solar Power Sanction

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister for Renewable Energy and Natural Resources Pralhad Joshi to restore the 4,000 MW solar power generation approvals that were previously sanctioned to the state under the PM Kusum scheme.

Meeting with Union Minister in New Delhi

Accompanied by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, CM Revanth Reddy met Prahlad Joshi in New Delhi on Tuesday and brought the issue to his attention.

He pointed out that the Centre had initially approved 4,000 MW for Telangana but later reduced it to 1,000 MW, impacting the state’s renewable energy plans.

Promoting Solar Power Through Women’s Groups

Revanth Reddy highlighted the Telangana government’s initiative to promote solar power generation through women’s groups, emphasizing the need for restoring the previous allocation to support these efforts.

Positive Response from Centre

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi responded positively to CM Revanth Reddy’s requests, including the release of Civil Supplies department arrears and the renewal of the 4,000 MW solar power sanction.

Officials Accompanying CM

The Chief Minister was accompanied by CMO Secretary Manik Raj, State Civil Supplies Commissioner D.S. Chauhan, and Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal during the meeting.