CM Revanth Reddy Warns Congress Leaders: Work for the Party or Face Removal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken strong exception to internal dissent within the Congress party, particularly targeting those staging protests or dharnas demanding ministerial positions. During the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the CM issued a clear warning — disciplinary violations would not be tolerated, and non-performers would be removed from their posts.

“Work Will Bring Positions, Not Protests”: Revanth Sends Strong Message

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth said while it is not wrong to aspire for positions, leaders must maintain dignity and discipline. “Those who work for the party will be rewarded. Those who don’t will be demoted or sidelined,” he stated. He directed that two lists be prepared — one of leaders actively working for the party, and another of those who are not. “Posts will not be given to those who shirk responsibility,” he added.

Ministers Under Fire for Non-Performance

Revanth Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with some ministers-in-charge, accusing them of failing to take responsibility for filling nominated posts in districts. He criticized the underutilization of district funds and emphasized that ministers must aim for a 99% victory in upcoming local body elections.

Party and Government Should Function as One: CM

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of synergy between the party and the government. “This is a golden period — 18 months of opportunity to win public trust. If party leaders work together at all levels, we can return to power in 2029,” he said. Revanth urged all leaders to prepare for the Jubilee Hills by-election and focus on building strong committees at booth, village, and mandal levels.

“We Rewarded Loyal Workers”: Revanth on Party Appointments

Referring to past decisions, Revanth recalled how those who accepted responsibilities during tough times were later rewarded with corporation posts. “Power for 10 years depends on performance now. If you ignore party responsibilities, it’s your loss,” he remarked.

Focus Areas: Welfare Delivery, Upcoming Challenges

The CM highlighted the government’s performance in welfare schemes and social reforms. He also pointed to upcoming challenges such as delimitation, women’s reservation bill, and future assembly elections, urging the party to stay prepared.

Bhatti Vikramarka: “This Is the Golden Period”

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also attended the meeting, described the current governance under Revanth Reddy as a golden period. “We’ve spent ₹95,351 crore on welfare in just one and a half years. From Indiramma houses to rice distribution and farmer welfare, we’ve delivered real change,” he said.

He emphasized the PAC’s decision to take the government’s welfare achievements directly to the people and to strengthen the party from the grassroots level.

Congress Eyes Second Term with Ground-Level Mobilization

The meeting concluded with a call for unity among Congress leaders and a clear roadmap for future electoral success. With local body elections approaching, the party is now expected to accelerate organizational strengthening and grassroots mobilization.

